PUBLYTO Token (PUB) Price Down 81.4% Over Last Week

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded down 69.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene. Over the last week, PUBLYTO Token has traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar. PUBLYTO Token has a market cap of $60,102.00 and $7.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLYTO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00222649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.01334828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091215 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022686 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com.

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLYTO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLYTO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.