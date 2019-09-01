PWR Coin (PWR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $214.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $364,868.00 and $214.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00822150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00243788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003904 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003417 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.