Qredit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,106.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 69.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Qredit has a market capitalization of $843,282.00 and $9,106.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002197 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000854 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

