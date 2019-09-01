Quant Hits Market Cap of $67.56 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Quant token can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00057167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $67.56 million and $1.70 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

