Quantis Network Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $6,399.00 and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01338331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022009 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

