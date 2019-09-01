Quantstamp Trading Down 4.1% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $181,661.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

