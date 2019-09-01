Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.64, 2,414,054 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,068,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

