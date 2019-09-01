Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $4,850.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 98,543,644,624 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

