QYNO (QNO) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $1,578.00 and $49.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

