Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,829,000 after buying an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,939,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after buying an additional 547,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 559,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,592,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 915,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,854 shares of company stock worth $42,170,377. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

