Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 980.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 991,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,560. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other Cerner news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

