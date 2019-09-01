Rational Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 107.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.05. 1,113,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.60. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

