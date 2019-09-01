Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,944,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,076,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,117,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,853,000 after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,679,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,029,000 after buying an additional 224,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,476,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.85.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.94. 1,296,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.42 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

