Raymond James Cuts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.