Raymond James Trims TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price to $41.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

