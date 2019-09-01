Red Pulse (RPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Coinrail. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004636 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse (RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

