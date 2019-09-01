Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 19 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $616,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

RRBI traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

