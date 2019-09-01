Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Regis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of RGS stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Regis has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. Regis had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Regis will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Regis by 590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.