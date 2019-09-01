Repme (RPM) Reaches Market Cap of $105,294.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Repme token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Repme has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. Repme has a total market capitalization of $105,294.00 and $53.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00222311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.01321238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,342,311,362 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

