Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,373. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.