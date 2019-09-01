REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.83), Morningstar.com reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of REX stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $440.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

