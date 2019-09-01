Riot Blockchain’s (RIOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

RIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.79.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 140,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

