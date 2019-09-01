Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $600,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,556,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

