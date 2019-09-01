Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 664,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,898. The company has a market capitalization of $828.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,161.74. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.