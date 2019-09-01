Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,234 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,605. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

