Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 457 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after buying an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after buying an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,200,000 after buying an additional 1,875,297 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 12,650,286 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68.

