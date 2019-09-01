Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $147.28. 12,765,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

