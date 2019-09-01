Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.69 and a 200-day moving average of $337.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $386.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

