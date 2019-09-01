Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,979 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 603,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,884. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

