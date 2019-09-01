Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 85,465 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 224,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 198,498 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 61,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,396 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,743,000 after purchasing an additional 693,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.