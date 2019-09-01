Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 29.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after buying an additional 1,728,856 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 225.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 382,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,012,000 after buying an additional 368,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 157.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,479. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

