Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $54.12 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 72,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,758,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

