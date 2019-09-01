Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.56. The stock had a trading volume of 440,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,749. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

