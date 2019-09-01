Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,269 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

