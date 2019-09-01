Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,317 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

UTX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,095. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

