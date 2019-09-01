Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.98.

Shares of ROKU opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $3,168,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 618,817 shares of company stock worth $63,450,092. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

