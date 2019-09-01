Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015.71 ($39.41).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,416.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,463.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

