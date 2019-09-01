Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,858.67 ($37.35).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($29.73) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,450.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion and a PE ratio of 916.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

