RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives GBX 640 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.36).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 523.40 ($6.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.42. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 644.40 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

