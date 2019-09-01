RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.31 ($58.50).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

