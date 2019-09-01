Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 704,998 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,998 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of KT worth $58,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in KT by 89.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 484,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

