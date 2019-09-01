Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,979 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $55,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. 1,327,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.