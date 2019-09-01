Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Ally Financial worth $67,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $706,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.