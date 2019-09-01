Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.51 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $54,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 442.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,748. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

