Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.12 Million Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.16% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $72,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 203.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 406,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Citigroup started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.42. 813,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

