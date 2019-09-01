Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $60,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $506,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.64. 1,123,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.48 and a 200 day moving average of $286.32. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.