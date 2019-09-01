Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 117,395 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 117,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $69,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 115.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

