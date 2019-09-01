Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00689322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002472 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (CRYPTO:SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

