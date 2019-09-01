salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,842 shares of company stock valued at $47,256,086. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.07. 7,292,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,921. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

