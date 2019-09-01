San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 992 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,517,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,594,000 after purchasing an additional 427,756 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,597,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,572,000 after buying an additional 598,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,324,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,587,000 after buying an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,882,000 after buying an additional 1,506,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,084,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,736,000 after acquiring an additional 721,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.61. 946,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.